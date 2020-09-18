IPL 2020 Not To Have Cheerleaders, Glitzy Opening Ceremony Cancelled By The BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will kick-off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. However, unlike the previous editions of the tournament, the upcoming event will be played without its usual glamour. As per a recent announcement, the IPL 2020 season will be played without the presence of cheerleaders in wake of the contagious nature of the ongoing pandemic.

IPL 2020: IPL opening ceremony gets cancelled for second year in a row

The IPL 2020 season will be played behind closed doors in wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, in addition to no fans and no cheerleaders in stadiums, there will also be no IPL opening ceremony this time around. The cancellation of the IPL opening ceremony for the 2020 season means the customary gala will not be held for the second time in a row. Previously, the 2019 IPL opening ceremony was cancelled in favour of donating funds to the families of CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Pulwama in February that year.

Taking further measures against the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 players themselves have been instructed to stay in their bio-bubble. They have been informed to play while adhering to the bio-security norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per instructions listed by the BCCI, any breach to the bio-bubble will be subjected to punishment.

Sourav Ganguly on prospects of the IPL 2020

While issuing an official statement, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke about the prospects of organising IPL 2020 behind closed doors. The former Indian captain said that IPL 2020 broadcasters are “actually expecting” high television viewership because by not allowing spectators to stadiums, people will be watching the tournament on their television sets. However, Sourav Ganguly did not rule out the possibility of crowds filling the stands sometime during the latter stages of the 53-day event.

The BCCI President said that there are chances of filling 30 percent of stadium with spectators, who will be following the social distancing protocols. He said such spectators will be properly tested and will be accordingly allowed to enter the venue. Sourav Ganguly added that since the initial stages of IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors, such a move can become a possibility only over a “period of time”.

IPL schedule: When is the first IPL 2020 match?

Earlier this month, the BCCI released the IPL schedule to answer the query: ‘When is the first IPL 2020 match?’. As mentioned earlier, the first IPL 2020 match will be played on September 19 and it will be contested between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The tournament will be played across three UAE venues, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and it will conclude on November 10. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season:

IPL 2020: BCCI releases IPL schedule

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM