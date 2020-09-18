SPC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

Sparta 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against the Voorburg CC (VCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Friday, September 18 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs VCC match prediction, SPC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable SPC vs VCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

SPC vs VCC live: SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Sparta are currently at the top of the points table after winning four out of five matches, which also made them the first team to qualify for the final. With a spot in the finals already guaranteed, Sparta can now have the luxury to rest some key players from this final league fixture.

Meanwhile, Voorburg are no longer in contention to win the final, after registering a 1-4 Win / Loss record in the tournament. Now that VCC will play for 3rd and 4th position in the league, they would like to finish the tournament on a high by beating Sparta in their final match. Expect an upset on cards if VCC play really well

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the SPC vs VCC playing 11

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs VCC Dream11 team: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs VCC Dream11 team: VCC squad

Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs VCC top picks from the SPC vs VCC Dream11 team

S Kamal

B Leede

M Latif

SPC vs VCC Dream11 team

SPC vs VCC match prediction

As per our SPC vs VCC match prediction, SPC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs VCC top picks and SPC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SPC vs VCC Dream11 team and SPC vs VCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Netherlands Cricket / Twitter