ECS T10 Capelle SPC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) n the first match of the day in ECS T10 Capelle on Wednesday, September 16. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands. Here are the SPC vs VCC live streaming details, information on how to watch SPC vs VCC live in India and where to catch the SPC vs VCC live scores.

SPC vs VCC live streaming: SPC vs VCC ECS T10 Capelle preview

Both the teams look strong on paper and so It is very difficult to say as to who would be victorious in the opening match of the ECS T10 Capelle. Speaking about the tournament the ECS T10 Capelle will be contested by four teams i.e. Sparta 1888, Excelsior 20, SV Kampong and Voorburg with 14 matches being played across three days.

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: SPC vs VCC live streaming details and SPC vs VCC live in India

Coming to the SPC vs VCC live streaming details, the telecast of SPC vs VCC live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the SPC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

SPC vs VCC live streaming: SPC vs VCC live pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the SPC vs VCC live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs. Coming to the pitch for the SPC vs VCC match, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for bowlers and so the team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

SPC vs VCC live scores: Squad for SPC vs VCC live match

SPC vs VCC live scores: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

SPC vs VCC live scores: VCC squad

Tom de Grooth, Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder, Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Stijn De Leede, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid

Image source: Tom de Grooth / Twitter