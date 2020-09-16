SPC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

Hosts Sparta 1888 (SPC) are all set to take the field against the Voorburg CC (VCC) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Wednesday, September 16 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs VCC match prediction, SPC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable SPC vs VCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

SPC vs VCC live: SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ECS T10 Capella tournament will feature only four teams Hosts Sparta 1888, Excelsior 20, SV Kampong and Voorburg CC with 14 matches to be played across three days of the competition. This is the first match of the tournament and so it will be difficult to say as to which team among the two has a good chance to go all the way till the final. Both teams have some good players in their ranks on paper and and this can be a good game to watch.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the SPC vs VCC playing 11

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs VCC Dream11 team: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: SPC vs VCC Dream11 team: VCC squad

Tom de Grooth, Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder, Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Stijn De Leede, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid

SPC vs VCC match prediction: SPC vs VCC top picks

Mudassar Bukhari

Tom de Grooth

Lovepreet Singh

SPC vs VCC Dream11 team

SPC vs VCC match prediction

As per our SPC vs VCC match prediction, SPC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SPC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, SPC vs VCC top picks and SPC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SPC vs VCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Netherlands Cricket Twitter