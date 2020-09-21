ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs MCCV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Alvalade Asian Cricket Club and Malo Cricket Club Vilamoura in the first match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo on Monday, September 21. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the ALV vs MCCV live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the ALV vs MCCV live in India and where to catch ALV vs MCCV live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: ALV vs MCCV live streaming and preview

It would be too early to make the prediction about who will win the opening match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo as both the teams are considered as favourites for the title. Coming to the ALV vs MCCV ECS T10 Cartaxo match, both the teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win and set the tone for rest of the campaign.

There will be six teams in the tournament, namely Alvalade, Amigos Ansiao, Oeiras, Malo Vilamoura, Rossio and Royal Lisbonwho that will be battling it out to be crowned the champions of Portugal. Expect a cracker of a contest.

ALV vs MCCV live streaming: ALV vs MCCV live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ALV vs MCCV live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ALV vs MCCV live scores, fans can visit European Cricket Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report for ALV vs MCCV live match

As per AccuWeather, there will be cloud cover during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

ALV vs MCCV live streaming: Squad list

ALV vs MCCV live streaming: ALV squad

Arslan Ahmed, Rana Sarwar, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Javed Khan, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir

ALV vs MCCV live streaming: MCCV squad

Zulfiqar Shah, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali,Yasir Sabir, Khurram Shahzad

Image Source: Portuguese Cricket Federation/ Facebook