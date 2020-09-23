ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Alvalade CC and Royal CC Lisbon in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Wednesday, September 23. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the ALV vs RCCL live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the ALV vs RCCL live in India and where to catch the ALV vs RCCL live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: ALV vs RCCL live streaming and preview

Both the teams are currently at the bottom of the table and a win for either of the team presents them an opportunity to move up the table. While ALV has at least one win under their belt, RCCL are winless and would look to win the match and get their campaign back on track. With two full points at stake, expect both the teams to really put up a great match in the ECS T10 Cartaxo contest.

ALV vs RCCL live streaming: ALV vs RCCL live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the ALV vs RCCL live streaming and live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ALV vs RCCL live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ALV vs RCCL live scores, fans can visit the European Cricket Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of ALV vs RCCL live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the weather doesn't seem to be too favourable, with the condition being cloudy during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks will be helpful for the bowlers and so the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

ALV vs RCCL live streaming: Squad list

ALV vs RCCL live streaming: ALV squad

Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, andGursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

ALV vs RCCL live streaming: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Image Source: European Cricket