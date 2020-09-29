ECS T10 Frankfurt FCC Vs SGH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Frankfurt Cricket Club are set to battle it out with SG Hainhausen 1886 in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Tuesday, September 28. The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FCC vs SGH live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch FCC vs SGH live in India and where to catch FCC vs SGH live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: FCC vs SGH live streaming info and preview

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament but still find themselves in the top three in the ECS T10 Frankfurt standings. Frankfurt picked up one win from f their two matches on opening day and are currently occupying the third spot on the points table. On the other hand, SGH have won both their matches comfortably and are top of the table.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of FCC vs SGH live streaming

It is set to be a rainy day in Frankfurt with 70% chances of rain. Due to rain, there are chances that this contest could be a shortened one or it may even be washed out. Temperature-wise, it's set to be a breezy day with temperatures hovering between 9-16°C.

The pitch at Frankfurt looks balanced and the average score at this strip is about 109. The pitch might slow down on Day 2. Coming to the stats, teams batting first have won 8 of the 15 matches, while the chasing sides have triumphed 7 times. The pitch favours pacers a bit more than spinners.

FCC vs SGH live streaming: FCC vs SGH live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FCC vs SGH live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FCC vs SGH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

