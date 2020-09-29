JPL T20 JAM Vs BOK Live Stream, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Jamshedpur Jugglers will face Bokaro Blasters in the JPL T20 on Tuesday, September 29. The encounter will mark the 30th match of Jharkhand Premier League. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at the JAM vs BOK live stream details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live stream: Jugglers vs Blasters preview

The Jugglers are desperately seeking for inspiration to make a mark in the competition with only two wins in nine matches. Positioned at the bottom of the table, the team needs a miraculous turnaround in order to stay relevant in the JPL T20 season. Blasters have fared much better in the event and hold the second spot in the points table with six wins in nine games.

The teams will clash for the second time in the league as the Jharkhand Premier League approaches the business end. Blasters dominated the last encounter as they beat Jugglers by five wickets. Fans of JPL T20 are in for an exciting contest as the two teams look to claim valuable winning points.

Scorecard from the 7th Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Bokaro Blasters and Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Bokaro Blasters defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by 5 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/tpyngRQ6Gf — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 18, 2020

JAM vs BOK live stream: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

Although the matches scheduled for the Jharkhand Premier League are not televised in India, fans can catch the JPL T20 live stream on the FanCode app. The platform has obtained the official rights for streaming Jharkhand Premier League live in India. JAM vs BOK live stream begins from 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 29. For JAM vs BOK live scores and updates, one can visit the Twitter handle of JSCA.

JAM vs BOK live stream: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Ranchi has favoured spin bowlers over the years, however, faster bowlers also have dominated with the new ball in JPL T20. The venue has witnessed several low-scoring encounters during the course of the tournament and no team has touched the 150-run mark yet while batting first in the league. According to AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during the match, fortunately, there are no chances of rain and an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

JAM vs BOK live stream: Squads for JPL T20

JAM vs BOK live stream: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra

JAM vs BOK live stream: BOK squad

Vikash Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

