FCC Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

Frankfurt Cricket Club are set to face SG Hainhausen 1886 in the first match of day 2 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Tuesday in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs SGH match prediction, FCC vs SGH Dream11 team and the probable FCC vs SGH playing 11. The FCC vs SGH live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Falls After Being Hit On Abdomen By Fellow Aussie James Pattinson; Watch Video

FCC vs SGH live: FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction and preview

Before making the FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction or speaking about the FCC vs SGH playing 11 and the FCC vs SGH live match, let's take a look at the performance of both the sides. Frankfurt won 1 of their 2 matches on the opening day and are third on the points table. On the other hand, SGH won both their games comfortably and are at the top of the table. This should be an exciting game as both teams will look to play their best players in the FCC vs SGH playing 11.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Thrilled At Virat & Co's super Over Win: 'Too Exciting For A Pregnant Lady'

FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs SGH Dream11 team

FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs SGH playing 11: FCC squad

Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Ayub Pasha, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Masoud Irfan Sanan.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'I Don't Have Words Right Now': Virat Kohli After Bangalore's Super Over Win

FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs SGH playing 11: SGH squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

Also Read: Aaron Finch Falls After Being Hit On Abdomen By Fellow Aussie James Pattinson; Watch Video

FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCC vs SGH Dream11 team

Muneeb Mubashir

Yasir Ahmed

Hasan Nauman

Rafeh Ahmad

FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction: FCC vs SGH Dream11 team

FCC vs SGH match prediction

As per our FCC vs SGH match prediction, SGH will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FCC vs SGH Dream11 prediction, FCC vs SGH top picks and FCC vs SGH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs SGH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.