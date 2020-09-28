Kieron Pollard Smashes Adam Zampa In Game-changing 27-run Over To Enforce Super Over

Bangalore and Mumbai are currently competing in Match 10 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Having won the toss, Mumbai invited Bangalore to bat first. Virat Kohli's men put on an enormous total of 201/3 in their 20 overs. In response, Mumbai's innings got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets quickly. At the end of the powerplay, the Mumbai scoreboard read 35/2.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore vs Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast for Dubai

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard smashes Adam Zampa all over the park

Mumbai's innings failed to take off as they kept losing wickets regularly. At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 78/4 with Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan at the crease. The duo saw off the next few overs meticulously with the equation coming down to 80 off 24 balls. Virat Kohli gave the ball to Adam Zampa to bowl the 17th over which turned out to be a nightmare for the Bangalore unit.

Kieron Pollard smashed Adam Zampa all over the park and scored a whopping 27 runs off his over. The Caribbean all-rounder hit the first ball for a four and followed it up with a lofted drive over cover which went straight into the hands of deep cover. Pawan Negi, who was under the ball, made a mess of it and gave away a crucial six.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Smiling Mumbai players leave hotel for Bangalore game with theme song

Pollard dispatched the next ball for another maximum and followed it up with a two. The last two deliveries went for six and a three to complete a costly over. Eventually, Mumbai went on to tie the game which then went to the Super Over.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the innings and got their side off to a flyer as they raced to 59/0 at the end of the powerplay. Aaron Finch was the aggressor in the partnership while Devdutt Padikkal played second fiddle to the Australian international. Both started ticking the scoreboard and fetching an odd boundary every over. Aaron Finch soon reached his fifty, however, he got out to Trent Boult for 54 while trying to up the ante. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had another forgettable outing as he struggled to get going before getting out for 3 off 11 to Rahul Chahar.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle talks about 'strange couple of days' while commentating in Dream11 IPL 2020

AB de Villiers joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease as both started bringing back the Bangalore innings on track. The former South African captain showed intent from word go as he took on Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners. Padikkal kept up with the good work and scored a patient 40-ball 54 before getting holed out at long-on off Trent Boult.

AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube ensured that they didn't lose the momentum as they went after every Mumbai bowler in the final three overs. Bangalore scored 78 runs off the last five overs to reach a huge total of 201/3. AB de Villiers finished with an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls alongside Shivam Dube who played a quick cameo of 27 off 10 balls.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma to unleash Virat Kohli's 'Kiwi nemesis' in Monday's game?

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.