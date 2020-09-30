ECS T10 Frankfurt FCD Vs MSF Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

FCA04 Darmstadt are set to battle it out with MSC Frankfurt in the first match of Group B in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Wednesday, September 30. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FCD vs MSF live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the FCD vs MSF live in India and where to catch FCD vs MSF live scores.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Hail Dream11 IPL As The 'best Cricket Tournament In The World'

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: FCD vs MSF live streaming and preview

This is the Group B match and both the teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign. Looking at the format of the tournament, every match will be crucial for both teams in the tournament. Expect an exciting match in ECS T10 Frankfurt between both the sides.

Speaking about the players eyes will be on Muhammad Mudassar of FCA 04 Darmstadt and Shahid Afridi of MSC Frankfurt, who played well in the league during its first edition in July and will be looking to continue the same this time around as well.

Also Read: FCD Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of FCD vs MSF live streaming

Speaking about the weather there will be intermittent cloud cover, however the chances of rain coming down unlikely. While the rain is likely to stay away from the match, expect both the teams to play their full quota of overs and produce a thrilling encounter.

Also Read: Hyderabad's Maiden Dream11 IPL 2020 Win Leaves Chennai Rock Bottom, Fans Take A Swipe

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of FCD vs MSF live streaming

Speaking about the pitch, it looks balanced and the batsmen will love enjoying to bat in this track with the ball nicely coming onto the bat. Bowlers will have to keep things tight while bowling on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Hail Dream11 IPL As The 'best Cricket Tournament In The World'

FCD vs MSF live streaming: FCD vs MSF live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast and the FCD vs MSF live streaming of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FCD vs MSF live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FCD vs MSF live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.