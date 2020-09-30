FCD Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

FCA04 Darmstadt are set to face MSC Frankfurt in the first match of Group B in the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Wednesday, September 30 in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCD vs MSF match prediction, FCD vs MSF Dream11 team and the probable FCD vs MSF playing 11. The FCD vs MSF live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

FCD vs MSF live: FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction and preview

It is too early to make the FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction as well as the FCD vs MSF Dream11 team as both the teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. Coming into the match, the teams will be well versed with the pitch behaviour after watching the other teams play on the first two days of the tournament, giving them a fair idea of the conditions, This FCD vs MSF live match should be an exciting game as both teams will look to play their best players in the FCD vs MSF playing 11.

FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCD vs MSF Dream11 team



FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCD vs MSF playing 11: FCD squad

Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz, Akhlaq Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Kashif Tarar, Toquir Ahmad, Badar Munir, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Muneeb Ahmed, Ghulam Saif, Yasir Hayat, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir-Ahmed, Ansar Hayat, Ana’s Saeed.

FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCD vs MSF playing 11: MSF squad

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel.

FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCD vs MSF Dream11 team

Mudassar Muhammad

Muhammad Tayyab

Akhlaq Ahmed

Shahid Afridi Jr

FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCD vs MSF Dream11 team

FCD vs MSF match prediction

As per our FCD vs MSF match prediction, FCD will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FCD vs MSF Dream11 prediction, FCD vs MSF top picks and FCD vs MSF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCD vs MSF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

