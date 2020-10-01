ECS T10 Frankfurt LCO Vs FCD Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Lemar CC Oberursel are set to battle it out with FCA04 Darmstadt in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Thursday, October 1. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the LCO vs FCD live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the LCO vs FCD live in India and where to catch LCO vs FCD live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: LCO vs FCD live streaming and preview

LCO might not start as favourites in this match after a poor performance on Day 1 as theyh both their matches. However, they will be looking to spring in a surprise by beating FCD in the upcoming clash and also put their first points on board. On the other hand, FCD escaped with a narrow win in their opening match and had an easy outing in their next match. They will be favourites to win the match.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of LCO vs FCD live streaming

Speaking about the weather, there will be cloud cover during the match but the chances of rain coming down are unlikely. While the rain is likely to stay away from the match, expect both the teams to play their full quota of overs and produce an exciting contest.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of LCO vs FCD live streaming

Coming to the pitch, the batsmen have enjoyed batting on the surface and so expect the batters from both sides to play some big shots and help the team post a match-winning total. The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first and make good use of the surface.

LCO vs FCD live streaming: LCO vs FCD live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the LCO vs FCD live streaming and live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the LCO vs FCD live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For LCO vs FCD live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

