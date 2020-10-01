Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Kolkata Leap Above Rajasthan To 2nd After Convincing Win

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has got off to a spectacular start with twelve matches being done and dusted. The Dream11 IPL 2020 is still in its early days, however, the lucrative league has already fascinated fans with sheer drama and thrill. All the Dream11 IPL 2020 franchises have opened their account in the Dream11 IPL points table by registering at least one win in the tournament. The Dream11 IPL points table has also seen rapid changes after every game and this year's tournament look more competitive than ever.

After Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Rajasthan and Kolkata ended, the Dream11 IPL points table saw some massive changes. Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Courtesy of their win, Kolkata, who were languishing at the penultimate position in the Dream11 IPL points table, took a giant leap to occupy the second place on the table, thereby dethroning Rajasthan from the top spot.

As a result of the loss against Kolkata, Rajasthan's net run rate decreased considerably, which is why they slipped to the third position on the Dream11 IPL points table. Delhi, who were at the second spot prior to this game, benefited immensely from Rajasthan's loss as they are now sitting at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table.

Take a look at where the 8 teams stand after Match 12 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0b0dzXhRAf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

The fourth, fifth and sixth places in the Dream11 IPL points table are occupied by Bangalore, Punjab and Mumbai respectively. The last two spots are accommodated by Hyderabad and Chennai. Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL team schedule, Dinesh Karthik's men will be playing Delhi in their next game in Sharjah on Saturday, October 3.

The action of the Dream11 IPL 2020 now shifts to Match 13 where Punjab is set to lock horns with Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The Punjab vs Mumbai live game will be crucial for both the sides as both teams are coming on the back of defeats in their last games. Both teams have won one and lost two matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. Moreover, the Punjab vs Mumbai live game is also extremely important because the winner of this fixture will catapult to the top of the Dream11 IPL points table.

