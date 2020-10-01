LCO Vs FCD Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Lemar CC Oberursel are set to face FCA04 Darmstadt in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday, October 1 in Frankfurt at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction, LCO vs FCD Dream11 team and the probable LCO vs FCD playing 11. The LCO vs FCD live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Shows Improved Fitness By Taking Blinder To Dismiss Pat Cummins; Watch Video

LCO vs FCD live: LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of the LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction and LCO vs FCD live match, let's take a look at how both teams fared in their opening match. LCO are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table without a win on opening day. A win in this match is crucial for LCO if they have to keep their chances alive to qualify for the knockout stage.

Also read: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Amazes Netizens On Twitter With Super Catch, Riyan Parag Wicket: Watch

Meanwhile, FCD had a great start to their campaign and are second on the points table. In the opening match against MSC, Frankfurt snatched a win from jaws of defeat with a win off the last ball. Their second match against FC Germania Bieber ended with them winning the match comfortably. The match is expected to be an exciting contest as both teams will look to play their best players in the LCO vs FCD playing 11

Also read: IPL 2020: Steve Smith On What Went Wrong After Kolkata Snaps Rajasthan's Winning Streak

LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LCO vs FCD Dream11 team

LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FCD Dream 11 team: LCO squad

Sher Hask, Alif Gul, Momand Rahamatullah, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Sakhi Allah-Noor, Atif Shams, Rahul Mishra, Anar Khan, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Bryan Samuel, Momand Ebadullah, Mohammad Ahmad.

Also read: DHA Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Semi-final Live

LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FCD Dream 11 team: FCD squad

Badar Munir, Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Kashif Tarar, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Tahir Ahmed, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed, Anas Saeed, Zaman Khan, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Yasir Hayat, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Tanzeem Ali.

LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction: Top picks from LCO vs FCD Dream11 team

Muhammad Mudassar

Umar Faroz

Momand Rahamatullah

Sher Yasin

LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FCD Dream11 team

LCO vs FCD match prediction

As per our LCO vs FCD match prediction, LCO will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The LCO vs FCD Dream11 prediction, LCO vs FCD top picks and LCO vs FCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LCO vs FCD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter



Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.