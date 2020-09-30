Kamlesh Nagarkoti Amazes Netizens On Twitter With Super Catch, Riyan Parag Wicket: Watch

After a long wait of two seasons, Indian all-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti is finally showcasing his talents in with the ball after a series of niggling injuries. Kolkata persisted with the former U-19 ace and reaped rewards for their patience as the right-arm quick starred for Kolkata during their Dream11 IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan on Wednesday. In his fiery spell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti also accounted for the wicket of former teammate Riyan Parag, who along with Shubman Gill were among the stars of India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning team.

Kolkata splashed the cash on Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the 2018 auction, but the pacer remained sidelined for two seasons due to a series of injuries. Playing in his first Dream11 IPL season, the 20-year-old showcased a glimpse of his potential during their win against Hyderabad, before taking matters into his own hands during the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match. Kamlesh Nagarkoti accounted for former Kolkata star Robin Uthappa earlier in the innings, with Shivam Mavi taking a regulation catch. Uthappa was the 20-year-old's first-ever wicket in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The 20-year-old wasn't done yet, as he knocked over fellow U-19 World Cup winner Riyan Parag, with a peach of a delivery. Riyan Parag, who made a name for himself last season, was touted as a vital cog in the Rajasthan middle order. Riyan Parag's wicket served a final nail in the 2008 winners' coffin, dismissing hopes of a potential comeback. Incidentally, Riyan Parag's dismissal two of his U-19 teammates, with Kamlesh Nagarkoti bagging the wicket after Shubman Gill completed the catch. Later in the innings, the 20-year-old took a diving stunner to dismiss Jofra Archer. The Englishman had tried to clear the long-off boundary, but Nagarkoti ran the hard yards before completing a sensational diving catch.

Former cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out the fact and believed that Rajasthan lacked the batting cushion, which proved costly against the two-time Dream11 IPL champions. Netizens lavished praise on Kamlesh Nagarkoti, expressing their joy on his successful return from injurty. With Shivam Mavi also shining with the ball, fans on Twitter credited the Kolkata management including CEO Venky Mysore for backing the two youngsters despite their inconsistent form and fitness in the last two seasons.

Netizens also touted the 20-year-old for greatness, considering that the pacer from Rajasthan can remain fit. Kamlesh Nagarkoti had an all-round game for Kolkata and Dinesh Karthik and co. would hope that the former U-19 World Cup star can continue his form throughout the tournament.

Riyan Parag c Shubman b Nagarkoti 1. #RR needed batting cushion...they didn’t have it. Proving costly tonight. Staring at their first defeat of #IPL2020 But then....there’s always a scope for Rahul to do a Tewatia 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Kolkata Instagram)

