ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW Vs LCO Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SV Wiesbaden are set to battle it out with Lemar CC Oberursel in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt on Wednesday, September 30. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SVW vs LCO live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the SVW vs LCO live in India and where to catch SVW vs LCO live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SVW vs LCO live streaming and preview

An interesting matchup is on the cards as two very strong teams from Group B are set to clash against each other. Looking at the recent form ahead of the clash, Lemar had won their last 3 matches, which they played around the end of August. On the other hand, SV Wiesbaden have won 4 of their last 5 matches and are also looking in good touch. Expect batters from both sides to score a lot of runs.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of SVW vs LCO live streaming

Speaking about the weather, a clear day is expected in Frankfurt with chances of rain as low as 10%. The temperature will hover between 10-18 degrees Celsius. With rains staying away from the match, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs in the upcoming clash.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of SVW vs LCO live streaming

Speaking about the pitch, it looked balanced and the average score is about 109. The pitch might slow down on Day 2. Coming to the stats part, teams batting first have won 11 of the 20 games, while chasing sides have triumphed 8 times. The pitch favours pacers a bit more than spinners, making batting first a better option.

SVW vs LCO live streaming: SVW vs LCO live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast and SVW vs LCO live streaming of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch SVW vs LCO live in India and the ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SVW vs LCO live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

