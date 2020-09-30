SVW Vs LCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SV Wiesbaden 1899 are set to face Lemar CC Oberursel in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Wednesday at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SVW vs LCO match prediction, SVW vs LCO Dream11 team and the probable SVW vs LCO playing 11. SVW vs LCO live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

SVW vs LCO live: SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction and preview

As both teams prepare for their first match of the tournament, players from both the sides will be fresh and eager to perform. Both the teams have some excellent players on paper, though it remains to be seen which set of players brings form into this contest. LCO have won their last 3 T20s, which they played around the end of August and should come into the match with some confidence. SV Wiesbaden have won 4 of their last 5 matches and are also looking in good form.

SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SVW vs LCO Dream11 team

SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction: SVW vs LCO playing 11: SVW squad

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.

SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction: SVW vs LCO playing 11: LCO squad

Sher Sadakat, Alif Gul, Momand Rahmatullah, Khan Anar, Sher Yasin, Bryan Samuel, Momand Ezharullah, Mohammad Ahmad, Momand Ebadullah, Atif Shams, Sakhi Allah-Noor,Sher Hask, Sher Miran, Mishra Rahul.

SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SVW vs LCO Dream11 team

Shahan Agha

Fayaz Khan Nasseri

Ibrahim Zadran Jr

SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction: SVW vs LCO Dream11 team

SVW vs LCO live: SVW vs LCO match prediction

As per our SVW vs LCO match prediction, SVW will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The SVW vs LCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and SVW vs LCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SVW vs LCO match prediction and SVW vs LCO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

