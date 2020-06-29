ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV Vs PSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

KSV Cricket (KSV) will square off against PSV Hann Munden (PSV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Monday, June 29. The KSV vs PSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the KSV vs PSV live streaming details, KSV vs PSV live telecast in India details, KSV vs PSV live match details and where to catch the KSV vs PSV live scores.

KSV vs PSV live streaming: KSV vs PSV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather condition will be cloudy during the KSV vs PSV live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get a decent bounce and movement but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss.

KSV vs PSV live scores: KSV vs PSV live telecast in India and KSV vs PSV live streaming details

The KSV vs PSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the KSV vs PSV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the KSV vs PSV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs PSV live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs PSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs PSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs PSV live scores: KSV

Faisal Bin Mubashar, Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiallah, Israr Khan, Izatullah Dawlatzai (c), Saied Sajad Sadat,Souman Das (wk), Satar Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Shekib Naibkhel, Finn Sadarangani. Sharaaanya Sadarangani, Syed Zaid Hasan, Asad Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naveed Ahmad, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Partip Datta, Adhyay Datta, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzal.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV vs PSV live scores: PSV

Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan Rahmany, Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran (c), Awal Khan Safi, Nasir Rustamkheil, Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel (wk), Asad Sangari, Sardar Wali Kakar, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Vinod Joshi, Dawood Zadran, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Royal Sotra.

(IMAGE: KSV CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)