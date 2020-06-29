PSV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 series sees PSV Hann Munden and SG Findorff EV face off against each other. The PSV vs FDF match will take palce on Monday, June 29. The PSV vs FDF match will be played at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, PSV vs FDF Dream11 team and PSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks.

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 preview

Both the teams will have played one game each before they face each other in the 3rd match of the ECS T10 tournament. This will ensure that both PSV and FDF have an understanding of the pitch and match conditions. PSV had finished third in the Hannover Hitout T10 tournament held a few weeks ago. However, PSV will still go in as favourites into the game because of their power-packed batting unit.

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 squad

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 squad: PSV

S Islam, P Singh, E Moman, U Gadiraju, P Potharlanka, W Orya, G Atiq-Ali, P Singh-Bhandari, V Vijayan, H Shah, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Putta-Motilal, K Wazeri, S Singh, M Mohammad, P Desai, S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, B Orya, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, F Azmi, G Singh-Rathore, B Singh-Sehgal, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 squad: FDF

Adeel Ahmad, Amanullah Sharifi, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Nasir Rustamkheil, Royal Sotra, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel, Nader Khan Rahmany, Omedullah Safi, Awal Khan Safi, Sardar Wali Kakar, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Imran Hafiz, Kamran Niasi, Vinod Joshi, Junaid Javed

PSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks

Here's our PSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks for the PSV vs FDF Dream11 match -

Ghullam Farooq Amirie Ahmed Hamid Wardak Amin Zadran Adeel Ahmad Matiullah Yousafzai Shafqat Ashraf

PSV vs FDF Dream 11 top picks: Suggested team

Keeper – Masih Shams

Batsmen – Maroof Sayeed Shah, Adeel Ahmad, Imran Hafiz

All-Rounders – Matiullah Yousafzai (VC), Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Ahmed Hamid Wardak (C), Amin Zadran

Bowlers – Junaid Javed, Awal Khan-Safi, Giriraj Manoharan

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: PSV

Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Sajid Jaberkhel, Awal Khan-Safi, Nasir Rustamkheil, Zaheer Khan-Jamali.

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: PSV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: FDF

Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Ammar Khalid, Ifthikhar Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Mohamat Jalil, Giriraj Manoharan, Masih Shams.

PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, PSV is favourites to win the match.

Note: The PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, PSV vs FDF Dream11 top picks and PSV vs FDF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PSV vs FDF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy:instagram/europeancricket