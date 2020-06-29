MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

Quick links:
MTV Stallions (MTV) will be in action against SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Monday, June 29 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV vs FDF Dream11 team and the MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks.
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali
G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt
S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali
G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan
As per our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV are favourites to win the match