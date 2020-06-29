MTV Vs FDF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

MTV Stallions (MTV) will be in action against SG Findorff EV (FDF) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Monday, June 29 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV vs FDF Dream11 team and the MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks.

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 squad: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks

G Farooq Amirie

P Potharlanka

U Gadiraju

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: MTV

S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction: MTV vs FDF Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: FDF

G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan

MTV vs FDF Dream11 team

MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction

As per our MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV are favourites to win the match

Note: The MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction, MTV vs FDF Dream11 top picks and MTV vs FDF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTV vs FDF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: MTV STALLIONS / INSTAGRAM)