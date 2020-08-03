ECS T10 Malmo MKCC Vs HSC Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC) will play against Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) in the opening match of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament on Monday, August 3. The MKCC vs HSC live match will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden. Here are the MKCC vs HSC live streaming details, ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the MKCC vs HSC live scores.

MKCC vs HSC live streaming: About ECS T10 Malmo

The week-long tournament begins on Monday, August 3, with the final scheduled to take place on Friday, August 7. Ten teams will be taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A consists of Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, ￼Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will have Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

MKCC vs HSC live streaming: MKCC vs HSC weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the weather will be mostly cloudy during the MKCC vs HSC live match. Coming to the pitch for the MKCC vs HSC live match, artificial turf will be used for the match and the team winning the toss will be looking to bat first and put up a big score.

MKCC vs HSC live scores: ECS T10 live in India and MKCC vs HSC live streaming

The telecast of ECS T10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the MKCC vs HSC live streaming of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the MKCC vs HSC live match. The ECS T10 MKCC vs HSC live streaming will begin at 1:00 PM IST. For MKCC vs HSC live scores, fans can visit Cricket's Sweden's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy the MKCC vs HSC live streaming can also be found on European Cricket Network YouTube channel.

MKCC vs HSC live scores: MKCC vs HSC squad details

MKCC vs HSC live scores: MKCC vs HSC squad details: MKCC

Shahid Aslam, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad, Khaled Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi.

MKCC vs HSC live scores: MKCC vs HSC squad details: HSC

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

ECS T10 Malmo: MKCC vs HSC probable playing XI

ECS T10 Malmo: MKCC vs HSC probable playing XI: MKCC

Shahid Aslam (wk), Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad.

ECS T10 Malmo: MKCC vs HSC probable playing XI: HSC

Madhan Prabu Raman (wk), Davinder Singh, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod Kompella, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SWEDEN / TWITTER)