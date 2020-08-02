'MS Dhoni One Of A Kind': Rohit Sharma Reacts To Suresh Raina's Comparison Of Him

Indian opener Rohit Sharma opened up after Suresh Raina revealed that Rohit Sharma is a kind of leader who “thinks everyone is a captain” and gives confidence to young players in the side. Rohit Sharma said a comparison with Dhoni should not be made as the wicketkeeper-batsman was ‘one of a kind’ and nobody can be like him.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit Sharma said.

Earlier this week, Raina had heaped praise on Rohit Sharma the captain, and had even called him the ‘next MS Dhoni’ of Team India.

Suresh Raina compares Rohit Sharma with MS Dhoni

During a recent interaction on The Super Over Podcast, Suresh Raina revealed that Rohit Sharma is a kind of leader who “thinks everyone is a captain” and gives confidence to young players in the side. According to the CSK batsman, such traits are quite similar to that of MS Dhoni. Moreover, Suresh Raina described Rohit Sharma as the “next MS Dhoni” of the Indian cricket team and further went on to make some comparisons in their captaincy styles.

Raina also praised India’s limited-overs vice-captain for creating an atmosphere where players enjoy the intensity of the match. According to the veteran CSK campaigner, players can solve a lot of problems, including issues involving their mental health, when their captains are listening to them. Suresh Raina concluded by saying that since both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma possess such abilities, they are both “wonderful” captains in his book.

Suresh Raina’s words of approval aside, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni also hold the best record in IPL among all captains. The two leaders share seven IPL trophies between them out of the 12 contested since its inauguration in 2008. While Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles, CSK has lifted the top crown on three occasions. Even in the most recent edition (IPL 2019), the two teams competed against each other for the title in the final, where Mumbai Indians emerged as victorious by just one run.

