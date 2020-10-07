ECS T10 Prague VCC Vs PRB Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Vinohrady CC are set to face Prague Barbarians in the first match of Day 3 in the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the VCC vs PRB live streaming info, how to watch VCC vs PRB live in India and where to catch VCC vs PRB live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: VCC vs PRB live streaming and preview

This is the clash between two teams that are at the top of the points table and also unbeaten in the tournament so far. VCC have had an easy outing, winning both their matches comfortably versus United CC and Prague Spartans, while PRB escaped with two narrow wins and will be looking to put up a better performance in the upcoming match. With the top spot up for grabs, both teams will be looking to field their best players during the ECS T10 Prague match.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of VCC vs PRB live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the VCC vs PRB live streaming, according to AccuWeather, the condition will be partly sunny with showers cover during the match, which could delay the toss. The humidity forecast clocks in at 60% with temperatures hovering between 9-14 degrees Celsius. Despite the rain, both teams might get to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of VCC vs PRB live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced once and fans could stand witness to a great contest between these two teams. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will be looking to take full advantage of the overhead conditions. The team winning the toss is likely to look to bat first.

VCC vs PRB live streaming: VCC vs PRB live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch VCC vs PRB live in India and VCC vs PRB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For VCC vs PRB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image credits: European Cricket / Twitter

