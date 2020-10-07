Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai No.1 On Points Table, Nos. 2, 3 And 4 On Top Wicket-takers' List

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team thrashed Steve Smith's Rajasthan by 57 runs to secure a thumping win in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. While Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat with a brilliant fifty, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who starred with the ball in Mumbai's victory.

Mumbai's bowlers have been in sensational form with three of their bowlers in the top four of the leading wicket-takers list. Jasprit Bumrah is the second leading wicket-taker in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with 11 scalps to his name. Jasprit Bumrah is followed by Trent Boult (10 wickets) and James Pattinson (9 wickets). Kagiso Rabada of the Delhi team leads the list with 12 wickets. Courtesy of this win, the Men in Blue have gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with four wins in six matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai beat Rajasthan to go clear at the top of the points table

Mumbai and Delhi are tied with 8 points to their name, however, it is the defending champion's net run rate that puts them on top. The third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table is occupied by Virat Kohli's Bangalore with three wins and two losses.

Kolkata are placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL points table with two wins and three defeats. The two sides are all set to lock horns with each other on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, this clash becomes all the more important for both the teams as the winner of this contest will take the No. 3 spot on the Dream11 IPL points table. Both Kolkata and Chennai are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. Dinesh Karthik's men lost their last game by 18 runs while Chennai won their last match comprehensively by 10 wickets.

The sixth place on the Dream11 IPL points table is held by Hyderabad, who have won two and lost three matches. Rajasthan, who faced a humiliating loss against Mumbai, have now lost three on a trot after winning the first two games, which is why they occupy the penultimate position on the Dream11 IPL points table. Punjab are at the bottom of the table with one win and four defeats.

Here's a look at the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Rohit Sharm's side will next be in action on Sunday, October 11 against Delhi in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai-based franchise will look to keep the winning momentum going by beating Delhi. Let's take a look at the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

