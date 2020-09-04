ECS T10 Rome BCC Vs KCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) will face off against the Kings Cricket Club XI (KCC XI) in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, September 4, 2020. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome and will begin at 6:30 PM IST. Here are the ECS T10 Rome live streaming details, information on how to watch BCC vs KCC live in India and where to catch the BCC vs KCC live scores.

BCC vs KCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome preview

Bergamo Cricket Club are currently unbeaten in their ECS T10 Rome campaign having only played two matches so, winning against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club, while their other game was washed out. The KCC XI, on the other hand, are winless in their three matches so far, having lost games against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club and the Rome Cricket Club. There seems to be a better chance of Bergamo strengthening their position at the top.

BCC vs KCC live streaming: BCC vs KCC ECS T10 Rome squads

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pradeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh

Kings Cricket Club XI

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground has favoured the batsmen throughout the ECS T10 Rome event. Short boundaries, quick outfield make it a nightmare for the bowlers and scores over 120 can be expected. With the game being one of the very first matches of the tournament, bowlers will be able to extract a bit more bounce from the track and seam movement could hold the key for the pacers. According to Accuweather, the ECS T10 Rome clash is unlikely to be affected by rains and the weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures around 30° Celsius. The team winning the toss could bat first.

BCC vs KCC live streaming: How to watch BCC vs KCC live in India?

The telecast of BCC vs KCC live in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy BCC vs KCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For BCC vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

(Image Courtesy: ecn.cricket)