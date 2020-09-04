IPL 2020: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Smashes Bowlers During Training, Mumbai Indians Post Pics

Mumbai Indians shared a brief look at Rohit Sharma's training session on Thursday, September 3 wherein the 'Hitman' can be seen regaining his rhythm as he prepares for the eagerly awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians shared some videos on Twitter where Sharma can be seen smashing the bowlers in the nets.

In a bit to shield the title, Rohit Sharma is investing all his efforts to make the most ideal rebound after a long COVID-enforced break.

Rohit smashes bowlers

The team started its training session on August 28 after completing the quarantine period in their hotel in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma had earlier posted his gym training pictures on social media and captioned the post as, "Hit the gym like it is a short ball." Mumbai Indians handle also shared pictures of other players in the team gearing up for the tournament which includes Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to be played in the UAE over 53 days from September 19 to November 10, across three places – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The council has said that matches will be played both in the afternoon and evening but half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Originally, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to be played from March 29 but was postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols amid the pandemic. Earlier, BCCI informed that it has tied up with VPS Healthcare to conduct COVID-19 tests over the series. As the board has mandated COVID-19 tests every 5th day, it is expected to conduct more than 20,000 RT-PCR tests throughout the two-month-long tournament. BCCI has also informed that it is expected to incur around Rs 10 crores for the COVID tests itself.

