ECS T10 Rome ALCC Vs RBCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Asian Latina Cricket Club will square off against Rome Bangla Cricket Club in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, September 3. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the ALCC vs RBCC live streaming details, information on how to watch ECS T10 Rome live in India and where to catch the ALCC vs RBCC live scores.

ALCC vs RBCC live streaming: ALCC vs RBCC live scores and preview

Both the teams are looking to open their account after an indifferent start to their campaign. While ALCC lost their previous match Janjua Cricket Club, RBCC saw their first fixture getting abandoned. With 2 points at stake, expect both the teams to go all out and provide fans with some entertaining action on the field.

ALCC vs RBCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the ECS T10 Rome ALCC vs RBCC live match and the conditions will continue to remain the same for the course of the contest. As a result, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ALCC vs RBCC live in India and ALCC vs RBCC live streaming details

The telecast of ALCC vs RBCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy ALCC vs RBCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For ALCC vs RBCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for ALCC vs RBCC match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ALCC squad

Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Amandeep Singh, Awan Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RBCC squad

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD, Bilal Bhuyain

Image credits: European Cricket Twitter