ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Olten CC (OLCC ) will square off against Power CC (POCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen on Tuesday, June 23. The OLCC vs POCC live match will be played at the Gründemoos ground, St Gallen in Switzerland. Here are the OLCC vs POCC live streaming details, OLCC vs POCC live telecast in India details, OLCC vs POCC live match details and where to catch the OLCC vs POCC live scores.

OLCC vs POCC live streaming: OLCC vs POCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain during the OLCC vs POCC live match and pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket with the bowler getting a decent bounce and some help from the surface but batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss. A score of 90-100 would be defendable.

OLCC vs POCC live scores: OLCC vs POCC live telecast in India and OLCC vs POCC live streaming details

The OLCC vs POCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the OLCC vs POCC live streaming of the ECS T10 St Gallen by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the OLCC vs POCC live match. The ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs POCC live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs POCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Switzerland's Twitter page.

Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen Day 1... https://t.co/70HyVRRFZh via @YouTube — CricketSwitzerland (@CricketSwiss) June 22, 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs POCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs POCC live scores: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC vs POCC live scores: POCC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzaal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

