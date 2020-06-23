POCC Vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

Power CC will take on Zurich Crickets CC in Match 6 of the ECS T10 St Gallen tournament on Tuesday, June 23. The POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 match will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). The POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 match will be played at Grundenmoos, St Gallen. Here is our POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team and POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction along with the POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | Rajeev Shukla says BCCI's decision on IPL 2020 will be in the country's interest

Zurich Crickets CC will be playing their fourth game of the tournament and will have gotten accustomed to the conditions at St Gallen. However, they haven't been at their best against the likes of Zurich Nomads and Winterthur and will be hoping for an improved performance in this match. On the other hand, Power CC are playing their first game of the tournament against the Crickets and they will look to start their campaign on a high with a good win.

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads to form POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: POCC Squad

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: ZUCC Squad

Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly gets IPL 2020 boycott threat by Indian traders after anti-China sentiments

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team

Here is the POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Nicolas Henderson, James West

Batsmen: B. Singh, A. Mahmood (Captain), S. Ullah Sajid

Bowlers: Wardle, M. Rana, K. Mahmood

All-rounders: N. Ahmadi (Vice-captain), S. Muhammad, O. Mahmood.

ALSO READ | Aussie pacer Pat Cummins says he is happy to know IPL 2020 might take place

POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction

ZUCC start off as favourites in this match, courtesy of their run of form.

Note: Please note that the above POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction, POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team and POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 team and POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's statements on IPL 2020's fate very reassuring for all: Irfan Pathan

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook