Ellyse Perry Net Worth, Earnings, House, Personal Life And Accolades On 30th Birthday

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry is widely regarded as one of the greatest women all-rounders the game has ever seen. While she began her cricketing and football journey both at the age of 16, she resorted to focusing on just international cricket by 24. Ellyse Perry has mastered the art of batting as well as bowling across all formats and she currently holds the record of being the first women's cricketer to amass 1,000 runs as well as 100 wickets in T20Is.

The Sydney-born player turned 30 on November 3, 2020. To commemorate the 30th Ellyse Perry birthday occasion, here is a look at some details regarding her personal life, her net worth as well as some of her accolades.

ICC celebrates 30th Ellyse Perry birthday

🏏 Highest score by an Australian in women's Tests – 213*

☝️ Third-most prolific wicket-taker in women's ODIs – 152

🥇 First player to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is



Brilliant with bat and ball, in every format!



Happy birthday, @EllysePerry 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7osYedLNEd — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2020

How much is Ellyse Perry net worth?

As per tvguidetime.com, the Ellyse Perry net worth is estimated to be up to US$14 million (i.e. approximately ₹104 crore). Her net worth comprises of the salary she receives from Cricket Australia for being an Australian cricket player. The Ellyse Perry net worth also constitutes the salary she receives from the popular Women’s Big Bash League team Sydney Sixers and from Cricket Victoria for her participation in domestic cricket competitions.

The all-rounder also generates incomes through her endorsement deals with several brands. As of now, Ellyse Perry is associated with brands like Adidas, Fox Sports, CommonwealthBank, Toyota and Hublot.

Details about Ellyse Perry personal life and house

Ellyse Perry married Australian rugby union player Matt Toomua in 2015. As reported by Cricket Australia, Perry shifted from her native New South Wales to Melbourne to get closer to her husband in 2019. However, the couple separated earlier this year, although exact reasons for the same have yet not been revealed by any of them.

A look into Ellyse Perry stats and accolades

Ever since her international debut back in 2007, she has represented the Australian national side in eight Tests, 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is. The Ellyse Perry stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. In limited-overs cricket (ODIs and T20Is), Perry has scored 4,240 runs and taken 266 wickets. She has additionally compiled another 624 runs (including an Australian record knock of 213*) and 31 wickets.

The prolific all-rounder was part of the Australian team that lifted the 2013 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. She is also a five-time T20 World Cup winner, lifting the prestigious trophy in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

The winner of the Belinda Clark award is Ellyse Perry! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/XrkF4N0PWV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

