Sachin Tendulkar Claims To Have Been 'nervous' Facing Ellyse Perry In Bushfire Bash

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen at the batting crease in his gear and element alike during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. The Bushfire Bash charity game saw Ponting XI take on Gilchrist XI where former cricketers from across the world came together to raise funds. It was a sight to behold for cricket fans as the Master Blaster was seen batting after five-and-a-half years.

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the bowler who challenged Sachin Tendulkar to face her for one over. The challenge took place after the end of the Ponting XI innings. The legendary batsman was seen wearing the Aussie floral green and gold jersey while facing Ellyse Perry and her teammate in the Australian women's team, Annabel Sutherland. Tendulkar smacked the first delivery for a boundary and showed that he still can outclass anyone around with his batting. The batting legend was named as the coach of the Ponting XI side earlier.

Sachin Tendulkar's comment after facing Ellyse Perry

"I was more nervous than she was" - Sachin Tendulkar did his bit for the #BigAppeal today, facing Aussies Ellyse Perry & Annabel Sutherland. You can still donate at https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s pic.twitter.com/6bLWPSJ5Lh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

After facing Ellyse Perry, Sachin Tendulkar said that he was more nervous than the Australian pacer. He was not sure if he was going to connect the ball with his bat or not. Sachin Tendulkar also said that post his net session, he took some throwdowns to get ready for the challenge. However, he was still not sure if the ball will make contact with his bat in the game. Tendulkar accepted to bat despite nursing a shoulder injury.

Here's a video of Sachin Tendulkar batting against Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry bowls 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar bats



This is what dreams are made of 🤩pic.twitter.com/WksKd50ks1 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER