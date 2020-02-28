India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Timings And Stats Ahead Of Women's T20 World Cup Game

India Women are scheduled to face Sri Lanka Women on February 29 in the 8th Group A game of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The IND W vs SL W action will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here are more IND W vs SL W match details such as India vs Sri Lanka toss time and other playing conditions.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: IND W vs SL W Stats

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women have won the toss just once in their last five T20I matches. However, India have won four of those five matches and three of those wins have come in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women team have won the toss on two occasions in their last five completed matches. They have lost all five of those matches with their most recent defeat coming against Australia Women in their second Group A game.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: Toss factor as per playing conditions

As evident from the recently concluded tri-series between Australia, India and England, the Junction Oval pitch is decent for batting. In all the women’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 143. Due to cloudy weather conditions, swing might become a deciding factor in the game. Judging by the recent results at the venue, expect the captain to win the toss and bat first.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: India vs Sri Lanka toss time

The India vs Sri Lanka toss time for the upcoming match is 9:00 AM IST. The match will then commence at 9:30 AM IST. The first innings will conclude at 11:00 AM IST and the two teams will break for a 20-minute interval. The players will step back into the field for the run chase at 11:20 AM IST. The India vs Sri Lanka toss time could only be delayed in the case of heavy rains or a wet outfield.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: Squad updates

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: India Women Squad

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss: Sri Lanka Women Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Umesha Thimashini, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sathya Sandeepani.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Match Details and Women's T20 World Cup points table

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on February 29. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website. India have a great chance and start as favourites to win, being already on top of the Women's T20 World Cup points table ahead of the semi-finals.

Here's how Group A looks after today's games.



Who do you think will join India in the semi-finals? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gdpL0EalmS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

