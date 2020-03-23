Poonam Yadav Reveals Favourite Men's Cricketer Of All Time And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

India Women were comprehensively beaten by Australia Women in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup by 85 runs earlier in March 2020. After having an amazing tournament, India couldn't really make it count in the final. However, there were two positives that stood out for India. One was Shafali Verma's aggressive batting and the other was Poonam Yadav's bamboozling bowling.

Poonam Yadav names her favourite cricketers

On Sunday, Poonam Yadav was doing a #AskPY session where fans got an opportunity to shoot their questions at the leg-spinner. Her fans started asking questions and she tried replying to as many as she could. One of her fans asked about her favourite cricketers. Replying to the question, Poonam Yadav named former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and Neetu David, the former Indian women’s cricketer.

Poonam Yadav was the star with the ball for India Women as she bagged 10 wickets in 5 matches, including her match-winning spell of 4/19 against Australia Women in the tournament opener. Poonam Yadav ended the tournament as the second leading wicket-taker behind Australia's Megan Schutt. On the back of her incredible performance, India finished Group A on top of the points table, winning four matches.

She wasn't as effective in the final match, which was one of the reasons behind India's crushing loss. But she has received a lot of praise from the cricket pundits on her wicket-taking ability and for her courage to toss the ball up on a regular basis. Poonam Yadav had a few injury concerns going into the tournament and also missed the T20I tri-series, featuring Australia and England, that preceded the event. But she fought against all odds and starred for India in the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: POONAM YADAV INSTAGRAM