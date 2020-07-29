Emirates D10 League DPS Vs TAD Live Streaming, Prediction, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) will square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) in the league match of the Emirates D10 Tournament on Wednesday, July 29. The DPS vs TAD live match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai. Here are the DPS vs TAD live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

DPS vs TAD live streaming: DPS vs TAD weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather, rains will be staying away from the DPS vs TAD live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and DPS vs TAD live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the DPS vs TAD live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the DPS vs TAD live match. The Emirates D10 DPS vs TAD live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs TAD squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs TAD squad details: DPS

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs TAD squad details: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan

Emirates D10 live in India: DPS vs TAD probable playing XIs

Emirates D10 live in India: DPS vs TAD probable playing XI: DPS

Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Usman Munir, Fahad Al Hashmi, Imran Haider, Mohammad Rashid, Abdul Rehman.

Emirates D10 live in India: DPS vs TAD probable playing XI: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)