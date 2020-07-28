Virat Kohli Admits Consuming 40-50 Toffees Daily, Eating 'like A Mad Person' Till IPL 2012

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely renowned as one of the fittest cricketers in the modern game but there was a time in 2012 when the star batsman's diet majorly consisted of toffees. By his own admission, Viral Kohli stated that he would gobble down around 40 candies in a space of around 4-5 days during the IPL 2012. Eight years on, a lot has changed for Kohli, who currently follows a strict training regime as well as a healthy diet to ensure he remains at the top of his game.

Virat Kohli used to gorge on 40 candies in a space of 4-5 days in 2012

In a recent conversation with Indian teammate Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli recalled the time when he was 'disgusted' by looking at himself in the mirror after the IPL 2012 campaign. It was then that the Kohli decided to bring about a change in his diet and focus on his fitness. The 31-year-old also claimed that the cricketers around the world were getting better in terms of fitness and performances in the outfield while the Indian team was not quite up to the mark back then. The Indian skipper confessed that he would finish the pack of eclairs candies in his hotel suite as soon as the staff would refill the mini-bar, eating like a 'mad person'.

Kohli had a great IPL 2011 where he scored 557 runs in 16 games but failed to maintain those performance levels the following season. In IPL 2012, Kohli managed only 364 runs in 16 games. The RCB superstar put his subpar displays down to a poor diet and imbalanced sleeping patterns. However, Kohli will be looking to win his first IPL title with RCB, with the IPL 2020 set to be played in UAE. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards.

Virat Kohli diet: Kohli fitness videos light up Instagram

Virat Kohli follows a strict diet of eating only vegetarian food and has been vocal about the benefits of switching to a vegetarian diet. The cricketer claimed in an interview last year with Graham Bensinger that 90% of the dishes he consumes are animal protein-free and dairy-free. Kohli drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep himself hydrated and follows a gym routine to remain in pristine condition.

