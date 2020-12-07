Emirates D20 Fujairah Vs Dubai Live Stream In India, Pitch, Weather Report And Preview

Fujairah will take on Dubai in the Emirates D20 League on Monday, December 7. The match will be played at the Dubai Stadium at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming info, how to watch the Emirates D20 League live in India and where to catch the Fujairah vs Dubai live scores.

Fujairah vs Dubai Malta live streaming: FUJ vs DUB live info and preview

DUB will be desperate to get off the mark in the competition after losing two matches on the opening day. They lost to ECB Blues by 36 runs and against Ajman they lost the match by 70 runs. The losses seem to have impacted their net run rate and going ahead in the tournament, it could come into play and as a result, they need to start winning matches starting on Monday.

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

On the other hand, FUJ made a winning start to their campaign beating Sharjah by 10 runs in the first match. They would want their batters to continue their fine form, while the bowling department too would look to carry on the momentum. DUB will start the match as underdogs and would look to upset FUJ in the upcoming contest.

Fujairah vs Dubai Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for bowlers as well as the batsmen in the upcoming match.. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. Expect the fans to witness a great contest between bat and ball

Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be sunny with no rains expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 43% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match, fans could witness both teams getting to play their full quota of overs.

FUJ vs DUB Live: Emirates D20 League live in India and Fujairah vs Dubai live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Emirates D20 League live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Fujairah vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket official Twitter page.

Image Source: UAE Cricket Official / Twitter

