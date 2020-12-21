Emirates D20 League 2020 ECB Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The ECB Blues face Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Monday, December 21. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the ECB vs ABD live streaming information, Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: ECB vs ABD preview

On the basis of current form, ECB will certainly start as favourites versus the winless ABD. ECB have some good players in their ranks due to which they have played some good cricket throughout the tournament. The upcoming match versus a winless ABD should be a cakewalk for ECB and one can expect them to put up a clinical performance.

ABD are yet to win a match in the tournament due to which they are rooted to the bottom of the points table. They have two points on the points table as a result of two matches being abandoned due to unknown reasons. They will be hungry to register their first win in the tournament and will need to play really well to beat ECB.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip in Dubai is a balanced one with the bowlers and the batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been fighting back equally and have been able to dominate the batsmen. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give his bowlers a chance to defend it.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will be no cloud cover during the match, due to which, the chance of rain coming down will be zero throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 43% with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

ECB vs ABD squads

ECB squad: Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Waheed Ahmad

ABD Squad: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

ECB vs ABD live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ECB vs ABD live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Emirates Blues vs Abu Dhabi live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

