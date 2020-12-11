Emirates D20 League DUB Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 League on Friday, December 11. The match will be played at the Dubai Stadium at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the DUB vs ABD live streaming info, how to watch the Emirates D20 League live in India and where to catch the DUB vs ABD live scores.

DUB vs ABD live streaming: FUJ vs DUB Emirates D20 live info and preview

Both teams are in need of points after a winless start to their campaign. Both teams have lost their first two fixtures due to which they are currently at the bottom of the points table and are separated by net run rate on the points table. Dubai in their first two matches failed to put up a defending total onboard due to which opposition chased down the target. They will be looking to improve their batting performance in the upcoming match.

The same has been the case with ABD, whose batting lineup choked during the run chase in their opening two matches in the tournament. ABD will be looking to do a lot better versus DUB and will hope to take up full points on offer. Fans can expect a hard-fought contest between these two struggling teams.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for bowlers as well as the batsmen in the upcoming match. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. Expect the fans to witness a great contest between bat and ball

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be sunny with no rains expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 33% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match, fans could witness both teams getting to play their full quota of overs.

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live scores: DUB vs ABD squads

DUB squad: Muhammad Usman, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Bilal Cheema (wk), Punya Mehra, Rudra Mahadev, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Ronak Panoly, Saqib Manshad, Adnaan Khan, Syed Haider

ABD squad: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo, Hassan Shah, Osama Hasan Shah, Paresh Katkar, Kai Smith, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain

DUB vs ABD live streaming: DUB vs ABD live in India and Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Emirates D20 League live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Dubai vs Abu Dhabi live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket official Twitter page.

Image: Fancode

