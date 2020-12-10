Supreme Court Comes Up With Landmark Decision On BCCI, State Cricket Bodies' Legal Cases

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India lifted the year-long ban which will now allow subordinate courts in India to pass decisions on problems revolving around the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It also ordered that those courts can also hear cases regarding various state cricket associations in India and clubs as well. The context for this dates back to March 2019 when India’s apex judicial authority had appointed PS Narasimha and sought his help to resolves problems between cricketing bodies. The senior advocate was appointed to mediate between issues that arise during the same.

Also Read MS Dhoni Highest Paid Player In IPL History At ₹137 Crore, Rohit Sharma Trumps Virat Kohli

Supreme Court adjudges rulings on cricket-related cases in India

Earlier, the court had placed restrictions on all tribunals and courts and denied them from entertaining and moving forward with any proceeding in any topics that involve the BCCI. It also did not allow them to entertain any proceedings for the state cricket association too until Narasimha submitted reports on the resolution of the disputes. The Supreme Court bench had a look at all the reports submitted by Narasimha and lifted the restraining order on the same.

The bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, now allowed tribunals and other courts to deal with problems and pass judgments on the same for the matters that fall under their jurisdiction. In doing so, the 2019 order was modified by the Supreme Court bench after Narasimha submitted the process of mediation that was taken followed for various cricketing bodies.

Also Read BCCI Announces Schedule For England's Tour Of India, Motera To Host Day-night Test

The bench has also communicated with cricket associations of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Bihar, and other bodies that have filed various applications. The applications were asked to approach the suitable forum for adjudication in regard to their contentions following the removal of the interim order.

Lodha Committee reforms and statement from the Supreme Court

In a statement shared by the court, it declared - “Mr Narasimha had meetings with representatives of associations, clubs and the committee of administrators (CoA), BCCI. After a series of meetings, disputes between parties in these series of interlocutory applications have been resolved and signed minutes of meetings are also submitted.”

Also Read Sachin Tendulkar Picks 3 Out Of 100 Centuries That Are 'most Enjoyable To Watch For Him'

The court also refused to admit pleas that would modify the terms of various settlements. The Supreme Court’s bench denied considering any requests that would see the review of the terms of mediation or setting it aside while they dealt with various other applications.

The BCCI is currently run by president Sourav Ganguly and joint secretary Jay Shah. Since 2014, the Supreme Court has been passing a string of orders that have revamped the BCCI. It has also forced all the cricketing associations in India to adopt and implement the changes that have been mentioned by Lodha Committee reforms.

Also Read Chris Lynn Beats Chris Gayle To Be Voted By 600,000 Fans As BBL's Biggest-ever Hitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.