EN-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

England-U19 will square off against Sri Lanka-U19 in the first ODI match of the West Indies U19 Tri-Series on Friday, December 6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). England-U19, Sri Lanka-U19 and West Indies-U19 will face off three times apiece before the final.

England and Sri Lanka have promising names in their squad but they have seen more failures at this level so far. England U19s couldn’t make it to the final of the Tri-Nation tournament played at home against India and Bangladesh earlier this year. On the other hand, Sri Lanka U19s lost the ODI series against Bangladesh by a whopping 0-4 margin last month. This series is very important for all the teams as the next Under-19 World Cup is just two months away and it’s a good opportunity for them to prepare for this event.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 squads

England-U19 Squad

George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Tom Clark, Lewis Goldsworthy, Dan Mousley, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, George Hill, Luke Hollman, Sam Young.

Sri Lanka-U19 Squad

Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishra (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha Gamage, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Chihan Kalindu, Avishka Tharindu, Dilshan Madushanka, Sandun Mendis, Dilum Sudheera Thilakaratne, Matheesha Patirana, Naveen Fernando, Avishka Lakshan, Ashian Daniel.

EN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox (Captain)

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Nipun Dananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha

Bowlers: George Balderson, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan

All-rounders: Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Rohan Sanjaya (Vice-Captain)

England U-19 start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

