Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: Top 4 IPL Spells Of All Time By The Indian Yorker King

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 26th birthday on Friday. The fast bowler is at the top of the ICC ODI bowler's rankings currently. Bumrah has quickly risen through the ranks since his international debut against Australia in a T20I on January 26, 2016. With his consistency to bowl perfect yorkers and ability to deliver variations during bowling, Bumrah has an edge over many bowlers in international cricket. He has also churned out consistent performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been instrumental in the franchise's success since making his debut in 2013. As the India pacer turns 26, let's look at top 4 spells by Bumrah in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah: Top 4 IPL spells of all time

4 - Super Over heroics vs Gujarat Lions - 2017

The erstwhile Lions batted first, scoring 154 on a slow wicket. Burmah picked up the key wicket of Suresh Raina in the powerplay and came back at the death to dismiss James Faulkner. A run-out on the last ball took the match to the Super Over. Despite an off-day, Bumrah was chosen to bowl the Super Over ahead of the ever-dependable Lasith Malinga. Defending 12 runs, he conceded just 6 runs as he deceived Aaron Finch & Brendon McCullum with his slow & fast yorkers.

3 - Bumrah's 3-7 takes Mumbai to IPL 2017 final

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first against KKR in the Qualifier 2. For the first time in the season, Bumrah was given the new ball and he repaid the faith of his captain by picking up the wicket of Chris Lynn in his first over. He bowled a maiden in the last over of the powerplay which included a fast in-dipper from wide of the crease to dismiss Robin Uthappa. He came back at the death to remove the top scorer of the innings Suryakumar Yadav and restricted KKR to 107. Mumbai qualified to their fourth final as they chased the target with 33 balls to spare.

2. Bumrah powers Mumbai to IPL 2017 title

Mumbai won the toss and chose to bat in the final. However, they could score only 129 on the big day. Bumrah though, had other ideas, as he got rid of in-form RPS opener Rahul Tripathi for just 3. The pacer wasn't done as he went on to dismiss MS Dhoni in the death overs, which played a massive role in Mumbai winning miraculously by 1 run.

1. Bumrah's 3-15 keeps Mumbai's IPL 2018 campaign alive

Mumbai Indians faced Kings XI Punjab in a must-win game for both teams in the IPL 2018. Mumbai romped up 186 in 20 overs after batting first. However, KL Rahul & Aaron Finch put on a century partnership and took the Mumbai bowlers for a ride. Bumrah came back in the 17th over and broke their 111-run partnership by dismissing Finch for 45. Then, he came up with a fast bouncer and sent Marcus Stoinis packing in the same over. But the telling blow of the match was when Bumrah out-foxed Rahul with a slower one in the penultimate over and helped Mumbai stay alive in the tournament.

