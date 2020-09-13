ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India, Prediction, H2h, Pitch And Weather Report

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Australia will look to bag the series when they take on arch-rivals England in the second ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series. The ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. On the eve of the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI, here's a look at the ENG vs AUS live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Aus live in India along with our ENG vs AUS prediction.
Also Read: CSK Star Josh Hazlewood Makes ODI Return With INCREDIBLE Caught And Bowled Wicket: Watch
Australia grabbed a much-deserved win the first ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series and will look to up the three-match series to bed when they face off on Sunday. In a complete team performance, the visitors had Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell to thank after their partnership helped Australia post a competitive 294. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa starred handing them a 19-run win.
For England, their top order collapsed dramatically but Sam Billings scored his maiden ODI hundred at a crucial time for his team. Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Joffra Archer also made significant contributions in the game. Australia will be further boosted by the return of Steve Smith, who missed the first ODI due to a concussion protocol.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Market Experts Reveal Most Popular IPL Team Of All-time And It Is NOT MI
AUSTRALIA WIN!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2020
The first #ENGvAUS ODI goes the way of the visitors, winning by 19 runs.
SCORECARD: https://t.co/eZO4G0lRLC pic.twitter.com/me1MO5Iwn4
The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is a well suited to the batsmen as witnessed during the first ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series. However, overcast conditions are likely to aid the seamers, with Josh Hazlewood using them deadly effect on Friday. Teams are likely to score in excess of 280 here, and the fast outfield are likely to help the batsmen milk runs. As for the weather, Accuweather predicts that it will be mostly sunny during the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI, with a 0% chance of rainfall. Potentially, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.
Also Read: IPL Will Set The Momentum For Australia Tour, Says KXIP Pacer Mohd Shami
Fans wondering how to watch ENG vs AUS live in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Sunday at 5:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.
Also Read: South Africa Cricket In Crisis After Govt Orders Probe Into CSA's Financial Mismanagement
RELATED CONTENT
ENG Vs AUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd ODI full preview
7 mins ago
Virat Kohli's open 'Career mein aage badhne ke liye _____ chahiye?' gets hilarious replies
1 hour ago
Bangladesh ready to tour Sri Lanka if seven-day quarantine is maintained: BCB
1 hour ago
SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview
2 hours ago
CSA Members' Council promises to address 'governance failings' and act against wrongdoers
2 hours ago
IPL can provide challenging practice to Indian, Aus stars ahead of December duel: Chappell
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR