ENG Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India, Prediction, H2h, Pitch And Weather Report

Australia will look to bag the series when they take on arch-rivals England in the second ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series. The ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. On the eve of the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI, here's a look at the ENG vs AUS live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Aus live in India along with our ENG vs AUS prediction.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI preview

Australia grabbed a much-deserved win the first ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series and will look to up the three-match series to bed when they face off on Sunday. In a complete team performance, the visitors had Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell to thank after their partnership helped Australia post a competitive 294. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa starred handing them a 19-run win.

For England, their top order collapsed dramatically but Sam Billings scored his maiden ODI hundred at a crucial time for his team. Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Joffra Archer also made significant contributions in the game. Australia will be further boosted by the return of Steve Smith, who missed the first ODI due to a concussion protocol.

AUSTRALIA WIN!



The first #ENGvAUS ODI goes the way of the visitors, winning by 19 runs.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/eZO4G0lRLC pic.twitter.com/me1MO5Iwn4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2020

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI pitch and weather report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is a well suited to the batsmen as witnessed during the first ODI of the England vs Australia 2020 series. However, overcast conditions are likely to aid the seamers, with Josh Hazlewood using them deadly effect on Friday. Teams are likely to score in excess of 280 here, and the fast outfield are likely to help the batsmen milk runs. As for the weather, Accuweather predicts that it will be mostly sunny during the ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI, with a 0% chance of rainfall. Potentially, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI predicted playing XIs

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer. Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: How to watch ENG vs AUS live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch ENG vs AUS live in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Sunday at 5:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au Twitter)