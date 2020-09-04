ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 1st T20I

England will take on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, September 4. The ENG vs AUS live match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The ENG vs AUS live match will commence at 10:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and ENG vs AUS preview.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and match preview

England have been on the road for the last couple of months courtesy their fixtures against West Indies and Pakistan. On the other hand, Australia will be returning from the COVID-19 induced hiatus to play their first international game in more than five months.

Both England and Australia have full strength squads with some big names along with youngsters, who will be raring to make a mark. England are likely to stick to the same playing XI they fielded against Pakistan. It would be interesting to see Australia's playing XI in their first international game post the break. Both teams will be eager to secure a win in this fixture and take the crucial lead.

ENG vs AUS match prediction: Likely ENG vs AUS playing 11

ENG vs AUS Dream11 team: England

Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

ENG vs AUS Dream11: Australia

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carrey, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (Captain)

Batsmen: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Aaron Finch (Vice-captain)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: ENG vs AUS match prediction

As per our ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, Australia will be favourites to win the ENG vs AUS live match.

Please note that the above ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and ENG vs AUS top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and ENG vs AUS match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU