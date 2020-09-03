Kane Richardson Names Best Coffee-maker In Australian Team And It Is NOT Steve Smith

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson is currently in England for the upcoming limited-overs series against the hosts. The three-match England vs Australia T20I series will be played between September 4 and September 8, with all matches taking place at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The white-ball action will then shift to ODI contests as all three 50-overs matches will be contested at Old Trafford, Manchester between September 11 and 16. The Australian team players, in their wait for the commencement of the series, are currently training while adhering to the bio-bubble and biosecurity measures as imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Kane Richardson prefers David Warner’s ‘Davey Café’ over Steve Smith and Adam Zampa

On Thursday, September 3, Kane Richardson interacted with Cricket Australia to shed light on the competition that has been brewing up within the Australian squad to attain the ‘coffee making’ supremacy. When asked whose coffee does he prefer drinking among his teammates, the pacer surprisingly named David Warner, even though cricketers like Adam Zampa, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have known to be some of the biggest Australian cricketing enthusiasts of the beverage. In the video, Kane Richardson cheekily referred David Warner’s coffee as ‘Davey’s Cafe’ as the dynamic Australian opener recently brought in a coffee machine to “one up Marnus Labuschagne”.

A few months ago, Steve Smith had advised his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson on how to make the perfect latte design while perfectly brewing and making a cup of coffee, which won lot of admiration on social media.

Kane Richardson talks about coffee clubs within Australian cricket team, watch video

The coffee competition is getting out of hand in Australia's bio-bubble! ☕ #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/aykee52zsf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 3, 2020

Kane Richardson, David Warner, Steve Smith in IPL 2020

Kane Richardson was originally slated to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, which is slated to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the limited-overs specialist is now set to miss the tournament as he will be attending the birth of his first child, making Australian spinner Adam Zampa his replacement in the Virat Kohli-led side in the IPL 2020.

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn.

On the other hand, both David Warner and Steve Smith are expected to lead their respective IPL 2020 franchises. While David Warner will return to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their skipper, Smith will be reunited by his Rajasthan Royals teammates in the desert country.

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter