England Vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Australian cricket team are next up touring England for a short limited-overs series amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The series kick-off with the England vs Australia 1st T20I that kicks off on Friday, September 4 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. On the eve of the England vs Australia 1st T20I, here's a look at the ENG vs AUS live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Aus live in India along with the ENG vs AUS 1st T20I live scores.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: England vs Australia 1st T20I preview

England have been the front runners in resuming cricketing action despite the COVID-19 threat and will face off against Australia after recently concluding their series against Pakistan. The hosts are coming off a disappointing defeat to Pakistan in the last T20I they played and will hope to get back to winning ways when they welcome Australia. The Australians, on the other hand, will look to start of the England vs Australia 2020 series with a win despite returning to cricket after more than 6 months. The visitors hold a slender advantage over the hosts, having won three of their last five T20I encounters against them. Australian skipper Aaron Finch has fond memories from the Rose Bowl, having scored a massive 156 in 2013, the then highest score in T20I cricket.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: England vs Australia 1st T20I pitch and weather report

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton has traditionally been a high scoring ground and one can expect the flow of runs to continue during the England vs Australia 1st T20I. A lightning-quick outfield, short boundaries and even bounce make it a perfect recipe for batsmen to make merry. Accuweather predicts that there are slight chances of rain and one can expect significant cloud cover, meaning the pacers could generate some swing early on. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering the dew that could alter the conditions later on in the England vs Australia 1st T20I.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: England vs Australia 1st T20I predicted playing XIs

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer. Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: How to watch ENG vs AUS live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch ENG vs AUS live in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Friday at 10:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS 1st T20I live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

(Image Courtesy: England Cricket, cricket.com.au Instagram)