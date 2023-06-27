ENG Vs AUS LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Ashes 2023 2nd Test In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Pat Cummins clutched the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023, Image-AP
The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series will start this Wednesday. ENG vs AUS witnessed a thrilling first Test in which Australia’s captain clutched the game in the end to seal the match by 2 wickets. The hosts, England, will try to exact revenge for their loss in the first game of the series and tie the series at one. Ben Stokes will serve as captain. Australia, the defending champions, are holding a crucial 1-0 lead and trying to extend it, as they recently won the World Test Championship 2023, beating India, and would like to continue their winning streak.
Ben Stokes' unusual decision to declare England's first innings for 393 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia startled everyone and contributed significantly to England's loss at the Edgbaston Test. Usman Khawaja batted superbly for Australia in both innings and kept the Australian team alive during the Test. Pat Cummins was another Australian player who distinguished himself as a hero after clutching the game on the last day. With the help of Nathan Lyon and their incredible record-breaking partnership for the ninth wicket, which shocked England as Australia was able to win the first game of the series.
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green. Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh. Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
England: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley. Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence. Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson. Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.