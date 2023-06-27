ENG Vs AUS LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Ashes 2023 2nd Test In India, UK And US

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series will start this Wednesday. ENG vs AUS witnessed a thrilling first Test in which Australia’s captain clutched the game in the end to seal the match by 2 wickets. The hosts, England, will try to exact revenge for their loss in the first game of the series and tie the series at one. Ben Stokes will serve as captain. Australia, the defending champions, are holding a crucial 1-0 lead and trying to extend it, as they recently won the World Test Championship 2023, beating India, and would like to continue their winning streak.

3 things you need to know

England last won the Ashes in 2015

England declared a score of 393-8 on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023

Usman Khawaja’s batting kept Australia in the game of the First Test

Ben Stokes' unusual decision to declare England's first innings for 393 runs on the first day of the first Test against Australia startled everyone and contributed significantly to England's loss at the Edgbaston Test. Usman Khawaja batted superbly for Australia in both innings and kept the Australian team alive during the Test. Pat Cummins was another Australian player who distinguished himself as a hero after clutching the game on the last day. With the help of Nathan Lyon and their incredible record-breaking partnership for the ninth wicket, which shocked England as Australia was able to win the first game of the series.

Here is everything you need to know about the second Test of the Ashes 2023:

Where is the 2nd Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series being held?

The 2nd Test match of the ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 series is slated to be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

When will the 2nd Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series begin?

The 2nd Test match of the ENG vs AUS, The Ashes series is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Also Read: 'I Am Deeply Sorry': Ben Stokes Reacts On Emerging Reports Of Discrimination In Cricket

How to watch the 2nd Test of the ENG vs AUS Live streaming, Ashes 2023 in India?

Indian cricket lovers may watch live coverage of the first Test of the England vs. Australia, Ashes 2023 series on the Sony Sports Network. The game will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD networks. Sony LIV app and website will also offer live streaming of the game

How to watch the 2nd Test of the ENG vs AUS Live streaming, Ashes 2023 in UK and Australia?

On Sky Sports Cricket, cricket fans in the UK can watch live coverage of the first Test of the England vs. Australia, Ashes 2023 series. On the other side, Australian fans can watch the game live on Fox Sports and Channel 7

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson finds some support from his vice-captain ahead of Lord's Test

What are the squads for England's Ashes match against Australia in 2023?

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green. Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh. Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley. Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence. Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson. Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.