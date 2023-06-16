England Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch The Ashes 1st Test In India, UK & AUS?

Why You Are Reading This: Ashes 2023 is all set to kick off on Friday, June 16 with the first Test of the much-hyped five-match series at the Edgbaston Stadium. Australia head into The Ashes as the freshly crowned ICC World Test Champions, following their triumph over India. England, on the other hand, will take the ultimate test of their ‘Bazball’ approach, looking to regain the prestigious Ashes trophy.

3 Things You Need To Know

England suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss in the last Ashes series in England

This will be England’s first Ashes series under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum

England last won the historic Ashes series in 2015

ALSO READ | ENG Vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Live: World Champs Australia Face England's 'Bazball' Challenge

Where is the 1st Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series being held?

The 1st Test match of the ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 series is slated to be held at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

When will the 1st Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series begin?

The 1st Test match of the ENG vs AUS, The Ashes series is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST on Friday, June 16.

How to watch the 1st Test of the ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 in India?

Indian cricket fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network to enjoy live action from the 1st Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series. The Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels will telecast the match live. On the other hand, the live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | The Ashes 2023: Full Schedule And Streaming Details Of England Vs Australia Test Series

How to watch the 1st Test of the ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 in UK and Australia?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy live live action from the 1st Test of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series on Sky Sports Cricket. On the other hand, fans in Australia can tune into Channel 7 and Fox Sports to watch the match live.

What’s at stake during the Ashes 2023?

While Australia look to continue their winning momentum in the Ashes against England, the home side will play their first Ashes with Ben Stokes in the captaincy role, alongside new head coach Brendon McCullum. It is worth noting that England are chasing their first Ashes title since 2015. Australia regained the Ashes 2017/18 title, before retaining it with a 2-2 draw in the UK in 2019. The last Ashes series went 4-0 to the Pat Cummins-led Australia.