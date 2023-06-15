'We're Going To Hit Him': English Youngster Challenges Nathan Lyon Ahead Of Ashes 2023

Why you’re here: England will be taking on Australia this Friday in the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston, UK, after Australia beat India in the WTC Final 2023. Australia are in good form after they won the WTC Final by 209 runs, whereas England will be pumped up after having almost 2 weeks' rest after beating Ireland by 10 wickets.

3 things you need to know

Nathan Lyon made his Test debut in Sri Lanka vs Australia at Galle - August 31 - September 03, 2011

Harry Brook made his Test debut in England vs South Africa at The Oval - September 08 - 12, 2022

The English youngster makes a huge statement about the Australian veteran

What did Harry Brook say about Nathan Lyon?

During the upcoming Ashes series, Australia's seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon is anticipated to face aggressive batting strategies from England. Despite Lyon's stellar record as one of the game's top wicket-takers, England intends to specifically target him with their "Bazball" style of play.

Harry Brook, an English batsman who has made a remarkable start to his Test career with an average of 81.80 and four centuries in seven matches, expressed his approach towards Lyon in the upcoming matches. Brook intends to respect Lyon's good deliveries but aims to take on the spinner otherwise, as he seems to be very confident in his ability to find gaps and play shots all around the field, adapting to Lyon's field placements and applying pressure on him.

Brook stated: “If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. But other than that, I’m going to try and take him on. He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs."

The 24-year-old Brook, who has been selected in England's playing XI for the first Test, is excited about facing Australia.He views this opportunity as a chance to challenge himself against top-quality players and is open to whatever plans the Australian team has in store for him.

What did the youngster say on his journey?

Reflecting on his journey so far, Brook eagerly awaits the Ashes series and acknowledges Australia as one of the world's best teams, as they recently won the ICC WTC Final 2023 to become the first men’s team to win all the ICC titles. Brook has always aspired to play against the finest players and test his skills. He looks forward to facing the Australian players, embracing the challenges they present, and exploring his own abilities.

"It's definitely a dream come true to be involved in my first Ashes. I was growing up watching the very best players from England and Australia facing each other. Obviously the 2005 Ashes was a big one. I can always remember the over (Andrew) Flintoff bowled to Ponting and Kevin Pietersen smacking it everywhere against Warne and McGrath, those boys."

Playing in the Ashes holds a special place in Brook's heart, as he grew up watching the series and witnessing thrilling encounters between the top players from England and Australia. Fondly recalling the iconic 2005 Ashes, he draws inspiration from those memories and aims to bring his unique style of play to the series, hoping to inspire others along the way.