ENG Vs IRE: Ben Duckett Creates History, Goes Past Sir Don Bradman In Unique List

Ben Duckett, who opened the innings for England, in the ongoing ENG vs IRE Test match at Lord's, played a blistering knock of 182 runs and thereby altered the record books. The Bazball style of play which has now become a trademark of England's Test team was again prevalent in the Engalnd's innings and as always the initiative was taken by the openers. Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley gave England a fiery start and while Crawley fell after registering a quick half-century, Duckett continued and did not stop until holding out. In the process, Duckett went past the legendary Don Bradman and many other batsmen like former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Robert Key.

In his innings of 182, Ben Duckett reached the mark of 150 in 150 balls. It is the fastest-ever 150 at Lord's, and upon attaining the feat he superseded Sir Don Bradman, who was the holder of the record for almost a century. Bradman's 166-ball 150 against England in 1930 was at the top of the charts. However, it is now at number 2. While Duckett broke the record, Ollie Pope, who was Batting at the other end also picked apart the Irish bowlers and played a big innings. He also followed the Bazball model and scored freely to equal Bradman's record. He reached the 150 score in 166 balls. Pope went on to complete his double hundred. He made 205 off 208 balls.

Ben Duckett goes past Don Bradman; England in a commanding position

It may seem like an irony, but it is indeed a reality that a record that was untouched for 93 years was tweaked not once but twice in one day. Courtesy of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope's mammoth partnership, England is in a commanding position in the one-off Test against Ireland. The Irish team could only put on a meager 172 on the board in the first innings, and following that England apparently took the game away from them by declaring at a score of 524 runs. With three days are still left in the match, England are on the cusp of a victory as Ireland are reeling at 97 for 3 in their 2nd innings.

Though victory could become the bottom line, Ben Duckett's innings that took him past Don Bradman might reverberate as a highlight even if the memory of the match fades.